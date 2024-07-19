Meghan Markle at 'make or break' point after 'many failures'

Meghan Markle is at the cusp of a "make-or-break" deal as the former actress' upcoming cooking show on Netflix will set the tone for her future.



Speaking to Closer, PR expert Mark Borkowski claimed that if the show, which has yet to have a name and a release date, did wonders it could mark a 'profound change' for her.

"This is a profound change of direction for Meghan – in some ways to become like a Martha Stewart. If Meghan can pull it off, it's a very rich seam to mine," he said.

"If it succeeds, then it's a massive leap forward and will take away from a lot of the negativity she's had. And it will make a lot of people take her very seriously."

The expert insisted that the Duchess of Sussex needed to ensure that she 'gets it right' as it could chalk up to another failure, which would have devastating effects.

"So, as an income stream, it's huge... if she gets it right. But it could be make-or-break for the Duchess if the show is yet another failure.

"I don't believe you can have so many failed ventures without people questioning what you're going to do next."

For the unversed, the Suits alum recently finished wrapping up filming for the Netflix project "the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship."