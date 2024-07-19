Pippa Middleton receives 'royal title' after outing with Princess Kate

Pippa Middleton's surprise appearance at the Wimbledon Men's Singles Final with her cancer-stricken sister Kate Middleton has helped her gain a title.

The 40-year-old has made headlines with her recent outing with the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte. Pippa received a title of the royal's "unofficial lady-in-waiting" for showing unity within the Middleton family for Kate amid her cancer treatment.

GB News' royal correspondent discussed the sudden change in Pippa and Kate's relationship on the latest episode of The Royal Record Podcast.



Svar said: "This was Pippa's second public appearance since Kate's cancer diagnosis. Her first one came just two days prior on the Friday of Wimbledon. Why do you think Pippa has suddenly started to make public appearances now?"

Royal commentator Cameron responded as saying: "What it does show is the Middleton family, as in Catherine's family, are very much rallying around her."

He continued: "You can see the love and support that side of the family gives the Princess of Wales and has given her throughout her first major abdominal surgery, and then, of course, a subsequent cancer diagnosis as well."

Cameron continued: "There was that not very nice paparazzi shot of the princess and her mother in the car near Windsor, intruding on their private life. But we saw that there was a family unit there. Now, of course, we've got Pippa accompanying her as well.



The expert went on: "In the absence of the princess having official ladies and waiting, as perhaps she would have done in years gone by, it's nice to see people that she trusts and who she's close to, like her sister Pippa, rallying around her and the younger generation. Of course, Princess Charlotte was there too."

Pippa Middleton surprised royal fans when she joined the Princess of Wales, 42, and Princess Charlotte, eight, at the SW19 tournament last Sunday. She looked stunning in a floral dress.