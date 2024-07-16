King Charles receives kiss from 91 year old fan

King Charles and Queen Camilla charm locals during Guernsey visit.

King Charles and Queen Camilla continued their two-day tour of the Channel Islands on July 16 with a warm reception from locals on Guernsey.

The royal couple's visit included a stop at St. Peter Port seafront and King Charles presiding over a brief special sitting of the States of Deliberation, Guernsey's Parliament.



During their interactions with well-wishers, a heartwarming moment unfolded captured in a video shared by X via BBC.

Kathleen Moriarty, approached King Charles and placed her hand on his shoulder. After exchanging words, Moriarty spontaneously leaned in and kissed the monarch on the cheek.

"I asked him, 'Please can I give you a kiss?' and he offered me his cheek," Moriarty recounted in the BBC clip. "I just did it! It wasn't planned, and I enjoyed it. He's lovely. It was very nice. I am pleased."

Moriarty humorously remarked, "I thought if all these young dolly birds can do it, this old lady can!" reflecting on the spontaneous gesture that delighted both herself and King Charles during their visit.

Royals reporter Chris Ship from ITV captured a delightful moment during King Charles and Queen Camilla's visit to Guernsey, where Moriarty stole the spotlight.

Footage shared by Ship showed Moriarty enthusiastically waving a Guernsey flag after kissing King Charles on the cheek, marking her first kiss with a monarch.

"If you can’t do it when you are 91 years old, when can you? Kathleen from Guernsey says she’s never kissed a King before, but now she most definitely has!!" Ship wrote, highlighting Moriarty's joyous reaction to the unexpected encounter.