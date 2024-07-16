European royals celebrate Spain's victory over England

Spain's footballers celebrate with the royal family after victory over England

Spain's footballers, who flown back to Madrid winning Euro 2024 title, were hosted by the royal family at Zarzuela Palace on Tuesday.

The team celebrated their victory over England with King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia.

Luis de la Fuente led his team to a dominant 2-1 victory over Gareth Southgate's Three Lions in Berlin on Sunday evening. The two paid a special tribute to the winners as they wore Spanish football team shirts to greet the players.

However, the King looked dashing in a grey suit with a red tie and the Queen rocked a red dress to celebrate the moments.

The Spanish royal family and the whole Spain Euro 2024 squad and coaching staff posed for photographs with the trophy outside Zarzuela Palace.

On the other hand, British King Charles and heir to the throne Prince William had reportedly planned a similar celebration for the England squad if they had won Sunday's match.



The Prince of Wales even travelled to Germany with his eldest son Prince George to cheer on England team in the final. The disappointing result shattered their dream to celebrate the moments after England's defeat to Spain. Britons are sad over back-to-back Euro final defeats under manager Gareth Southgate.

To boost the moral of the footballers, The Prince of Wales, who is the President of the Football Association, issued a message on social media after the final, writing: "This time it just wasn’t meant to be. We’re all still so proud of you. Onwards @England. W"