Rose McGowan mourns 'sister' Shannen Doherty's passing

Rose McGowan pays heartfelt tribute to Charmed 'sister' Shannen Doherty

Rose McGowan recently opened up about her Charmed 'sister' Shannen Doherty's death following her nine-year breast cancer battle.

The 50-year-old actress, who portrayed Shannen's sister on Charmed after Doherty exited the CW show, took to her social media to express profound grief over the late actress' death.

She wrote: "I can't stop crying. A world without Shannen Doherty is inconceivable. Shannen Doherty had the heart of a lion. Passion for craft is often mislabeled as trouble. Shannen was passion."

The Scream star continued alongside a heartbreaking photo album: "I met her in the 90s and was awed. Getting to really know her later in life, a beautiful gift."

Heaping praise on Doherty and her work ethic, McGowan added: "This woman fought to live. Shannen knew how to be a star because she was one since childhood. Her work ethic inspiring to the end."

"We laughed at dark forces who wanted us to hate each other, instead we chose love and respect. A soft-hearted badass as there ever was. A force of energy that will live forever in hearts."

"May angels and God carry her to the holy kingdom where she is healthy, young and wild forever. Rest now warrior, we will never forget you dear sister #shannendoherty #charmed #warrior #brave #infinity"

This came after Shannen admitted to being "wrecked" at the thought of experiencing chemotherapy again, just three weeks before her death.