Princess Charlotte takes on mature role after suffering Kate Middleton shock

Princess Charlotte has 'reversed' her role with her mother Kate Middleton

Princess Charlotte has reportedly "reversed the roles" with her mother Kate Middleton, who has been getting preventative chemotherapy for cancer.

Former royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! that the nine-year-old has been caring for her mother, especially since the Duchess of Cambridge's health issue.

"Each of the children is special in their own way: George, the adored first born, Charlotte the only girl, and Louis the baby of the family," she said.

"But I think there is always a special bond between mother and daughter, and as Charlotte grows older and witnesses the shock of her mum being ill I'm sure that bond has become even closer."

Bond went on to add that the little one was likely to take on Kate's side given the similarities that Charlotte has in terms of her interests.

"Charlotte is now of an age where she probably feels she can reverse the roles a little, and take care of her mother as she recovers."

"Charlotte certainly shows every sign of taking after Catherine in looks and her love of sport and the great outdoors. As time goes on, I’m sure they will become more than just mum and daughter but also great companions to one another….just like Catherine and her mother Carole."