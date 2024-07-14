King Charles to hold private meeting for Archie, Lilibet in summer

King Charles will be waiting until his Balmoral reunion with the royal family is concluded in a bid to spend time with his American grandchildren.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not invited to the Balmoral event in the summer, according to a well-placed Palace source quoted by Express.co.uk.

The reason why the invitation was not extended to the Sussexes was so that the family can have a “quieter break” after a “difficult year.” However, the insider claimed that once Queen Camilla and the rest of the royal family has left, Charles will invite Prince Harry and Meghan along with Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 5.

The King is keen to build a better relationship with his grandchildren but is also aware of the sentiments of his family, especially Prince William, towards the Sussexes.

“Charles really does want to build a better relationship with Archie and Lili and spend quality time with them," the source told the outlet.

"So, it's possible that the Sussexes might go alone at the end of the summer just before the King returns to London, but it's highly unlikely given the current tensions.”

The insider continued, "The most likely option is for the King to keep in contact with his grandchildren via Skype calls so that he doesn't lose touch with what they're getting up to."