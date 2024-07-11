Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's kids meddle in parents romance

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's children, to keep their family together, are actively encouraging their parents to resolve their differences and stay together.



With Lopez's 55th birthday approaching on July 24, her kids - including Violet, Fin, Samuel, Max, and Emme - are hoping for a reunion between the two.

Despite their parents' separation, the siblings remain close and are playing a supportive role in helping Affleck and Lopez work through their issues.

Speaking on the matter, a source told Daily Mail, “The kids think Jennifer and Ben are really, deeply in love, like soul mates and they don’t want them to divorce.”

“They want them to work it out for better or for worse, like their vows said,” the insider added. “And they do feel that the two should continue counseling and talking it out, even if it is painful.”

“The kids get along great, especially Emme and Fin, they are best friends and talk every day. They tell Ben and Jenny, hey don’t give up, don’t lose this,” they added.

“They feel like if they do and say the right things that there could be more peace.”

The insider went on to say that the children want the couple to get back together before Lopez turns 55 so they may spend the day together inside the same house.

Even though Affleck is "very intelligent and funny," the kids know he's the "prickly one" since he can be "grumpy" and isn't exactly "a happy-go-lucky kind of dude."

“The kids are trying to get him to lighten up and let stuff go,” they said.

As for the Marry Me star, “She needs to work less and relax more. The twins’ dad Marc Anthony has always said that: Jenny needs to relax and enjoy her life more, he told her for years and years to do this. Now Max and Emme are doing the same.”