Prince Harry attempts to outshine Prince William with big announcement

Prince Harry is set to take part in a documentary about phone hacking claims against tabloid newspapers alongsisde fellow victims, including Hugh Grant.

The documentary, slated to be broadcast on ITV on July 25, will feature interview from the Duke of Sussex, chronicling his journey of court case against the Associated Newspapers Limited, publisher of the Daily Mail and News Group Newspapers, the publisher of The Sun.

This will be the first time he will address his claim against Mirror Group Newspapers, when he was awarded £140,600 in compensation after 15 of 33 articles were found to have been the product of phone hacking or unlawful information gathering.

The announcement comes only days after Prince William was reported to star in a documentary about his first year in Homelessness Project.

Besides Harry, the documentary will feature the likes of celebrities, including Love Actually star Grant, singer Charlotte Church and former footballer Paul Gascoigne, as well as other members of public who were subjected to to the dark side of newspapers.

The logline of the documentary read: “The phone-hacking scandal exposed a murky tabloid world where stealing secrets was big business and privacy, meaningless.

“It’s been almost two decades since the story broke and subsequent legal actions have revealed that hacking was apparently just the start, with victims accusing some of Britain’s biggest newspapers of tapping landlines, fitting properties with listening devices and even burglaries to order – in the name of journalism – allegations that have been strongly denied.”