Jack Quaid breaks silence on nepo baby label: ‘Immensely privileged’

'The Boys' star Jack Quaid shares honest reaction to nepo baby thing

Jack Quaid finally poured his heart out on the nepo baby phenomenon as he won't dodge it any more.

During a recent interview with The Daily Beast, the son of actors Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, shared his honest reaction to being called out as a nepo baby.

"I’m inclined to agree," the younger Quaid, 32, said, "I am an immensely privileged person."

"Was able to get representation pretty early on, and that’s more than half of the battle," The Boys star continued, "I knew the door was open for me in a lot of ways that it’s just not for a lot of actors."

Despite having a relatively smoother path than many other artists, the actor noted he had to work hard to prove he was here for his talent and not merely because of his name.

"And I've just tried to work as hard as I possibly can to prove that I deserve to walk through that door," he added.

"So, if that's in the rom-com space, it's got to be different enough, and I need to work my a-- off," Quaid explained, referring to Ryan's status as the "undisputed queen of rom-coms."