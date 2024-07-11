Katy Perry teases new album

Katy Perry teases sixth studio album 143

Katy Perry shared teasers of her freshly announced sixth studio album 143 going live across her social media accounts.



Perry shared off the record snippets of the songs from the album which arrives on September 20, and the pop singer labelled it as a dance album, something she’s “always wanted to make.”

“I’ve been talking about [doing] two albums the past eight years and that’s a dance album and an acoustic album,” she said on Instagram Live.

“I haven’t yet made the acoustic album. Well, we never stop writing. But I finally made the dance album, the album I always wanted to make.”

“This record is super high energy, it’s super summer, it’s very high BPM,” she continued. “We just had a family dance party to one of the songs, and it’s just full of so much joy, so much love, so much light.”

Perry debuted three tracks from the album on IG Live and TikTok Live, while signing vinyl inserts for 143.

The first clip she played was for a song called I’m His He’s Mine, featuring Doechii, which was built around a sample of Crystal Waters’ 1991 hit song Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless).

She then played an energetic number called Nirvana, as well as Gimme Gimme, featuring 21 Savage.

“‘143’ is honestly a dance party,” she added on TikTok. “All fandoms, invited. And it’s high energy, lots of love, mostly lots of love and BPM, summer, sexy. And it’s for y’all.”