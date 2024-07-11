George Clooney wants Joe Biden to step down from 2024 presidential campaign

George Clooney shares his thoughts on Joe Biden for 2024 presidential campaign

George Clooney has recently advised Joe Biden to step down from 2024 presidential campaign.



In an op-ed for The New York Times, Oscar-winning actor George Clooney wrote that while “I love Joe Biden,” the Democrats “need a new nominee”.

“I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice president and as president. I consider him a friend, and I believe in him. Believe in his character. Believe in his morals. In the last four years, he’s won many of the battles he’s faced,” wrote the 63-year-old.

George said, “But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can. It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe big deal Biden of 2010.”

“He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate,” he stated.

The actor urged all “top Democrats,” including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, to “ask this president to voluntarily step aside”.

Besides George, bestselling horror author Stephen King took to X, formerly known as Twitter, said, “Joe Biden has been a fine president and it’s time for him in the interests of the America he so clearly loves – to announce he will not run for re-election.”

Meanwhile, When Harry Met Sally director Rob Reiner also took to X and wrote, “If the Convicted Felon wins, we lose our Democracy. Joe Biden has effectively served US with honor, decency, and dignity. It’s time for Joe Biden to step down.”