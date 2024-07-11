Hoda Kotb shares best reaction to her fans shipping her with Kevin Costner

Hoda Kotb fans shipping her and Kevin Costner after his Today interview

Today star Hoda Kotb has recently shared her reaction to her fans shipping her and Kevin Costner after the actor’s Today interview.



During an appearance on the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on July 9, a fan asked Hoda, “How do you feel about viewers shipping you and Kevin Costner after he appeared on Today last month, and have the two of you connected since?”

Hoda admitted she had “never, ever heard of her and Kevin’s pairing until that night.

“That was unbelievable,” she quipped while talked about her WWHL appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna on July 10.

Jenna Bush Hager told Hoda, “People were coming up to me on the streets. I’m telling you, people were like, ‘You should set up Hoda and Kevin Costner.’ And I was like, ‘Wow, I didn’t realize they were flirting behind my back.’”

Hoda mentioned there was “no flirting between her and Kevin”.

However, Hoda’s show crew stunned her with an edited version of her and Kevin’s interactions from their June 20's Hoda & Jenna interview set to jazz music. “

Y’all are ridiculous,” said Hoda to her crew.

Meanwhile, Hoda gushed over Kevin’s humble nature.

“I did love when he had his people who were here and they were just talking about him, they were like, ‘He is so funny,’” she shared.

Hoda added, “And they were describing, like, he likes to eat baked beans out of the can. Like, he’s just a regular person.”