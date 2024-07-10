Kate Middleton's parents drop major hint on future Queen's return to public eye

Kate Middleton's parents give hints at Catherine's return to public eye

Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, Princess Kate's parents, made second Wimbledon appearance in a week amid speculations about the future Queen's return to the public eye.

Carole and Michael stepped on the tenth day of the competition at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, of which their daughter serves as patron.

The couple are known to attend the event most years and made their event debut at this year's competition on July 4. The quarterfinals on July 10 drew several members of the royal family, with Queen Camilla, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall all in attendance.

Kate's parents and other members of the royal family's presence at the event has raised hope that the royal could also grace the tournament to present the trophies to the winners.

Princess Kate, 42, has attended Wimbledon almost every year since she married Prince William in 2011 but has not appeared there this summer as she continues to prioritize her health in private.



Princess Kate's parents sat in the front row of the Royal Box when they went to Wimbledon on July 4, where they were seated beside All England Club chair Debbie Jevans.

In June, Jevans told Telegraph Sport that organizers would give the Princess of Wales, 42, "as much flexibility as possible" regarding the possibility of presenting trophies at Wimbledon amid her cancer treatment.



Queen Elizabeth named Kate the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2016, and the role comes with the honor of presenting prizes to the champions.

Jevans added: "We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority,"

Princess Kate made her first and only public appearance this year at Trooping the Colour on June 15.

On Saturday, Kate shared a special tribute to Andy Murray on social media as the tennis star's Wimbledon career came to an end.

