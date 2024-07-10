'Shrek 5' release date set with Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz back on board

Shrek 5 is slated to premiere in July 2026

Shrek is finally making a return to the big screens with its fifth installment.

According to Entertainment Weekly, DreamWorks announced on Tuesday, July 9, that Shrek 5 is slated to hit theaters on July 1, 2026.

The returning cast includes Mike Myers reprising his titular role as Ogre, Cameron Diaz as his wife Fiona, and Eddie Murphy once again serving as the couple’s Donkey.

The film will be helmed by Walt Dohrn, notable for all three Trolls films for DreamWorks.

The filmmaker is no stranger to the nature of the series, having previously showcased his expertise in the Shrek series as a story artist and writer on the second and third installments, while also contributing as the head of story on the fourth film, Shrek Forever After.

In addition to his story domain contributions, Dohrn has also lent his voice to the villain, Rumpelstiltskin.

Notably, the Shrek franchise hasn’t produced any entry since the fourth movie that came out in 2010.

As for the returning cast, the upcoming film marks Myers’ first leading role in a theatrical project since Shrek Forever After.

The highly anticipated addition will also mark Diaz’s first project since she retired in 2014. Her comeback film, Back in Action, will hit Netflix on November 15.

Additionally, last month, Murphy teased an expansion of the Shrekiverse.

"Donkey's gonna have his own movie," he told Collider. "We're gonna do Donkey [movie] as well. So we're gonna do a Shrek, and we're doing a Donkey."