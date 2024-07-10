Sydney Sweeney, Ana de Armas headline Ron Howard's new movie

Acclaimed director Ron Howard is back with his latest cinematic masterpiece, Eden, set to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival from September 5 to 15.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, led by a talented trio of actresses: Sydney Sweeney, Ana de Armas, and Vanessa Kirby.

Joining them are Jude Law, Daniel Brühl, Felix Kammerer, Toby Wallace, and Richard Roxburgh, making this A-list cast a major draw for movie enthusiasts.

Howard's latest film, Eden, written by Noah Pink (Tetris), tells the true story of a group of individuals seeking a fresh start on the Galápagos Islands, disillusioned with post-World War I Europe.

Daniel Brühl described the film's essence: "It's about a bunch of people who wanted to leave Europe and Germany - traumatized after the First World War and the depression and aftermath of all that - and trying to create a new way of life."

Inside the movie's star-studded cast:

The film features an A-list cast, including Sweeney, Armas, and Kirby.

For Sweeney, Eden marks her third film in 2024, following Madame Web and Immaculate, with rumoured upcoming projects including Echo Valley and a Barbarella remake.

After a lukewarm response to 2023's Ghosted, Ana is poised to bounce back with Eden, following a remarkable 2022 that saw her shine in Deep Water, The Gray Man, and Blonde, for which she received an Oscar nomination.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Kirby, another Academy Award-nominated talent, had a prolific year with roles in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One and Napoleon, and is now set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman in The Fantastic Four.

With Ron Howard at the helm and a stellar cast, Eden is emerging as the most anticipated film of the fall season.