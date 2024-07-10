‘Celebrity Family Feud’s’ 10th years: Steve Harvey gushes over the Kardashians

Steve Harvey about the Kardashians

Steve Harvey was nothing but praise to the Kardashians while celebrating the milestone 10th anniversary and a 100 episodes of the Celebrity Family Feud.



The host talked about the family’s visit to the show in 2018 and their kind behaviour to the production crew at the time.

"That was a huge," Harvey remembered of the popular family’s appearance.

"It's so many when they travel. But all of the Kardashian girls are real sweethearts, they're really, really nice people."

The longtime TV personality continued to call the reality TV stars "professionals" and "very kind about what they want to say to each other," debunking any rumours that claim the opposite.

"To the staff and to the PAs and all the people there to help, they're very good," he noted.

In June 2018, The Kardashian Family vs. The West Family episode aired and featured Kim Kardashian with her then-husband Kanye West, along with three of the rapper's cousins, making up one team.

Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kris' mom and cousin, Mary Jo Campbell and Cici Bussey, and family friend Jonathan Cheban made up the other team.