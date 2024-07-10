Meagan Good trusted ‘god’ about dating Jonathan Majors amid assault trial

Meagan Good defends dating Jonathan Majors

Meagan Good never listened to anyone when it came to her relationship with Jonathan Majors while he was facing an assault trial.



During her appearance on Tuesday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, the co-host Hoda Kotb asked the Think Like a Man actress if any of peers advised her that she should “wait to see how everything kinda shakes out” with the trial before dating Majors.

“Uh, yeah every friend advised me, but at the end of the day, one thing I know is I can always look at myself in the mirror when I trust my spirit, when I trust God, when I ask God, and when I move to the beat of my own drum,” she explained.

Good, 42, shared that she “take[s] everyone’s opinion and advice into account for sure,” but she thinks more about living her own life.

“I can always look and say, ‘OK, I’m proud of that.’ No matter whatever happens, I have peace in my heart, and I have harmony in my heart,” she added.

Good shared that she believes that she is the only one who can “give God an account of what I did, and so I wanna be responsible for the choices that I make, and I also wanna live the life that I wanna live.”