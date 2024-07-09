Gypsy Rose Blanchard reveals she's pregnant! Watch

Gypsy Rose Blanchard announces she's expecting first baby with boyfriend Ken Urker

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has recently announced she’s expecting her first baby with boyfriend Ken Urker.



On July 9, Gypsy posted a video titled I'm Pregnant, My Journey So Far where she revealed this exciting news.

She began, “I know the rumours have been flying around for quite some time now and I'm happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant.”

“Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025,” continued the 32-year-old.

Reflecting on her pregnancy, Gypsy said, “This was not planned at all, it was completely unexpected, but we're both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood.”

The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star explained, “Ken and I reconnected as friends. It wasn't like, jump out of a marriage and then let me meet up with you, and boom, we're in a relationship.”

“We had kept a friendship for the longest time. He was in a relationship. I was with Ryan, and so we were living different lives with respect to our partners, a 'wish you the best' type of thing,” she added.

Later in the video, Gypsy discussed about some concerns from her followers.

“I know that there are going to be people who feel like I'm not ready to be a mother and I don't know if anyone's really ready to be a mother,” she noted.

Sharing her feeling about being a loving mother to her baby, Gypsy pointed out, “All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby.”

“I am a mother now, I am happy, and I just want to be a good mother for my child. I want to be everything my mother wasn't,” she concluded.

For the unversed, Gypsy was found guilty in the 2015 killing of her mother, Dee Dee. She was previously married to Ryan Anderson, whom she married while she was in prison.

Following her release from the prison, Gypsy’s marriage to Ryan fell apart and it was at this time she reconnected with Ken.