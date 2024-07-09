Sophie Turner offers rare glimpse into new romance with Peregrine Pearson

Sophie Turner unveils key traits of her 'dream guy' after Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner appeared to hint at her dream guy months after breakup from ex-husband Joe Jonas in a new gig.

The Game of Thrones alum starred in a commercial for St-Germain’s “Spritz Up Your Summer”, where she listed down her requirements for a man, disguised as characteristics of a cocktail.

In the clip, the actress, dressed in a yellow sundress, walks up to a bartender in France, who is taken aback at seeing her approach him, and says, “I’m looking for something different, fun, fresh,” adding that she was “very particular.”

Sophie continued: “Has to be bright, obviously, bubbly, the type that’s welcome at any party, sweet but not too sweet.

“Am I asking too much or do you think I’ll find it?” she asked, as camera zooms into her face in anticipation.

In response, the bartender serves her a St-Germain Hugo Spritz, noting: “I think you already have it,” prompting Turner to dub it “the whole package”.

The Do Revenge actor seemingly hinted at the current state of her love life with her choice of the gig, as well as its dialogues.

For the unversed, Sophie is currently in process of divorce with the Jonas Brothers star, while being romantically linked with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson.