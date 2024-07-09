Kris Jenner gushes about daughter Penelope on 12th birthday

Kris Jenner wishes granddaughter Penelope 12th birthday

Penelope, the daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, just turned 12 on Monday, and she received a lot of grandma love from Kris Jenner.



The preteen is the only daughter the exes Kourtney and Scott , who started dating in 2006 and split in 2018, share. The former couple are also parents to two sons, Mason and Reign.

Kourtney also welcomed a baby son Rocky with her current husband Travis Barker, who is a drummer for Blink 182.

The POOSH founder wished Penelope a happy 12th birthday by taking to her Instagram stories on Monday.

She posted a throwback video of P, which is her nickname, with the caption, “And like that she's 12.”

Penelope's grandmother Kris Jenner couldn’t keep her sweet words to herself and rushed to post a sweet note on Instagram along with a picture.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful Granddaughter, Penelope!” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians producer began her wish.

“Watching you grow into the smart, kind, funny, creative, amazing young lady you are today has been one of my greatest joys. I am so proud of you, P!” she added.

“You are such an amazing sister, daughter, granddaughter, friend, cousin and niece.”

She continued, “You light up every room with your smile and fill our hearts with so much love. May your day be filled with joy, laughter, and all your favourite things.”

“I love you to the moon and back!”

“Lovey xo #HappyBirthdayPenelope,” the mogul concluded her message.



