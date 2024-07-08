Gladiator II drops teaser poster ahead of trailer release

Gladiator 2 stars Paul Mescal as Lucius.

Ridley Scott’s highly anticipated sequel to Gladiator is finally offering a glimpse into its epic world, despite the absence of Russell Crowe in the lead role.

Paramount Pictures has released a series of images ahead of the debut trailer, promising a continuation of the grandeur and style that made the original 2000 Oscar-winning film a classic.

Replacing Crowe, the sequel stars Paul Mescal alongside a stellar cast featuring Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and returning favorites Connie Nielsen and Derek Jacobi reprising their roles from the original Gladiator.

Paramount Pictures will handle the film's domestic release on November 22, followed by Universal Pictures handling international distribution starting November 15.

Tomorrow marks the unveiling of the eagerly anticipated first official trailer.

Paul Mescal, gearing up for his role in Ridley Scott's Gladiator II, has expressed contrasting sentiments compared to Russell Crowe's earlier critique of the original film's script.

Crowe had remarked that there were only 26 useful pages in the entire screenplay.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Mescal highlighted Gladiator II's exploration of profound themes: "The sequel delves into what drives human beings to survive and what they will do to achieve victory.

This theme unfolds not only within the arena but also in the broader political landscape surrounding my character's journey. We witness other characters vying for power, posing questions about where humanity fits in, as well as the roles of love and familial bonds.

Ultimately, the narrative grapples with whether these values can prevail over greed and the pursuit of power, often conflicting forces."