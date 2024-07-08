Spice Girls’ Mel B to be honoured with doctorate for welfare work

Mel B’s charitable work

Spice Girls’ Mel B’s work for the survival and betterment of domestice abuse survivors has begged her an honorary doctorate.



The doctorate will be presented to the songstress by Leeds Beckett University at a ceremony later this month.

According to the sun, Mel, 49, a patron of charity Women’s Aid, is planning to appear at the ceremony in a graduation gown lined in her trademark leopard print.

Other than the honorary degree, Mel, who has been helping victims to flee their abusive marriage to Stephen Belafonte in 2016, has also been studying towards a qualification in trauma care.



She said, “I completed a couple in Trauma Informed Care at Leeds Beckett earlier this year. When I was told I was being given the doctorate it was an incredible honour.”

"But I wanted to earn something too,"

“Since leaving my marriage I’ve told friends and family I’d love to go to uni, but I don’t think people took it seriously” she adds.

“But this gave me an opportunity to actually do it.”