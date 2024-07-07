William impressed with Beatrice, Eugenie's role as Princesses skips Harry's event

The Princess of Wales announced she was beginning a course of preventative chemotherapy in March

Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis changed Prince William's relationship with Beatrice and Eugenie , royal sources have claimed.

The Princess of Wales disclosed she began a preventative chemotherapy course in March, leading the Prince of Wales to assume many royal duties himself.

On May 21, 2024, William hosted the annual Sovereign's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in place of his father, King Charles, who is also undergoing cancer treatment.

Despite this, the future King received ample support from his cousins, Princess Beatrice, 35, and Princess Eugenie, 34, as Kate continued to recover at Adelaide Cottage.

William, 42, was reportedly impressed by Beatrice and Eugenie's enthusiastic participation on the day. He pledged to involve the sisters in future engagements, taking a cue from his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The princesses opted not to attend Prince Harry's Invictus Games event held at St. Paul's Cathedral earlier in May, potentially signaling their allegiance to William in the ongoing feud between the brothers.

According to reports in The Telegraph, this could mean that Beatrice and Eugenie will assume increased responsibilities moving forward.

The York sisters are "very willing to step up and do more at this current time to help," according to the publication.



The source added: "They're very fond of their cousin and their uncle, and they want to do everything they can to support them.

"And they believe in the institution they grew up in."

As the Princess of Wales continues taking time off to treat her illnesses, it's becoming increasingly crucial for Prince William to utilise more members of the Royal Family for assistance.



In May, royal commentator Kate Mansey asserted in The Times, that Beatrice, in particular, had emerged as the most likely royal to step up to the plate during the Prince of Wales's time of need.

Mansey proclaimed that she was "expected to support the King and senior family members more often in the coming months."

However, it is also likely that Beatrice and Eugenie are not looking to take on senior roles, and would rather remain in their corporate jobs.

Outside the Firm, Beatrice is the vice president of partnerships and strategy at US-based tech firm Afiniti, while Eugenie is a director at the art gallery Hauser & Wirth in London.







