Bachelor's Sarah Herron gives birth to premature twin girls

Sarah Herron shares an emotional post on the birth of her twin daughters

Bachelor alum Sarah Herron recently announced the arrival of her twin girls with her husband Dylan Brown.



The 32-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday, July 6 to mark the birth of their twins in an emotional post.

The post featured the girls' names, Everette Rae and Colette Rose, as well as footage of the couple with their newborns in the hospital.

Herron wrote in the caption: "World, meet Everette Rae & Colette Rose (Evy & Coco) born July 1st 2024. Fraternal twin sisters, our little 32-weekers took us all by surprise a whopping 7.5 weeks early. We're all adjusting to life in the NICU as we have a long road ahead of us—undeniably filled with twists and turns—but the girls are fighters and getting stronger every day—we all are."

In addition, the TV personality shared an adorable montage snippet in the NICU with Evy and Coco.

She concluded her post, adding: "We're so grateful for our care team and any continued prayers for our tiny warriors. Today's plan: Sleep, breathe and grow! Welcome to the world little ones! My heart is completely outside of my body for these two miracles."

For the unversed, Herron and Brown welcomed their twin girls on Monday, July 1.