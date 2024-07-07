Buckingham Palace issues important statement to celebrate noble cause

Buckingham Palace honoured the unsung heroes at the Royal Voluntary Service on Thank You Day with a special tribute.

On July 7, the royal family released a heartfelt statement on their official social media accounts, celebrating the selfless volunteers who help others on a daily basis.

The statement reads, "Cheers for Volunteers! This Thank You Day, we are joining the @RoyalVolService to raise a tea to all the heroes around the country who dedicate their time to helping others."

"The contribution that volunteers make provide a vital lifeline for thousands of people across the country. Thank you for your tireless efforts to make a difference to the lives of so many!"

Notably, this new update came after King Charles held an important meeting with the UK's new Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at Buckingham Palace on Friday.

Palace's spokesperson said in a statement, "The King received in Audience The Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer MP today and requested him to form a new Administration.

"Sir Keir accepted His Majesty’s offer and was appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury."