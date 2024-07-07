Meghan Markle's feud with royal family takes new turn

Meghan Markle's feud with royal faily takes new turn

Meghan Markle could finally end rift with royal family as she is said to be ready for peace talk after four years.



Speaking to GB News’ host Nana Akua, royal expert Angela Levin made the revelation while discussing ongoing backlash over Prince Harry’s controversial award nomination.

Rest assured, the Duchess of Sussex is still looking for an apology from the royals over her alleged mistreatment in the first years of her marriage to Prince Harry.

She also reflected on reports claiming she is hoping for King Charles’ stamp of approval on products from her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.

"(Meghan's) still genuinely hurt by how she was treated by the Royal Family - this is four years on,” shared Levin, adding: "And she wants to now at last sit down and talk through things."

The Duke of Sussex’s biographer went on to claim that the royal family, including the King, Prince William and Kate Middleton are unlikely to accept Meghan’s demands for an apology.

"The person who should apologise is really her, but they (Harry and Meghan) don't want that," she said.