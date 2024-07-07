Lindsay Hubbard unfazed by Carl Radke's reaction to her pregnancy

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke parted ways in 2023 months before their scheduled wedding

Hubbard no longer want to dwell on her past, as she announced her pregnancy news less than a year after her ex-fiancé, Carl Radke, called off their nuptials months before the wedding.

After finding love again with a new man following her breakup with Radke, 39, the Summer House star revealed she is expecting her first baby on the fourth of July, remaining unfazed about her former beau’s reaction to the news.

"I’m sure he’ll find out when the rest of the world find out, but I’m not calling him up and having a conversation with him," she told PEOPLE in an interview.

"That relationship is in my past, and I can’t really focus on my past anymore because I’m so focused on my present and my future," Hubbard, 37, continued. "And to be honest, his emotions are no longer my responsibility."

"It’s just not my problem anymore," she emphasised.

In addition, Hubbard exuded the same attitude towards Radke at the Summer House season eight reunion in June.

The reunion marked the first time the formal couple came face to face after their highly publicised breakup.

Her behaviour was understandable, as she knew she was pregnant then, embarking on a joyous journey with her new boyfriend, a doctor who works in biotech investing.