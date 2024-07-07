Arnold Schwarzenegger hails Sylvester Stallone as ‘inspiration’ on birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone proved to be best buddies over years.

The legendary action star and former California governor, took to Instagram on Saturday, July 6, to wish his longtime pal Stallone a happy 78th birthday.

Schwarzenegger shared a heartfelt post with photos of the two icons over the years.

"Happy birthday my friend, @officialslystallone," he wrote. "You are a champion and a legend. You inspire me and billions of people around the world."

The Terminator actor shared photos of himself and Stallone co-carving pumpkins, grinning at a previous Planet Hollywood event, and glamming up in some very '80s attire.

"The greatest standing side by side with the greatest," TV host Marcos Mion commented under the photos.

In April, on TMZ presents Arnold & Sly: Rivals, Friends, Icons, Stallone and Schwarzenegger discussed their former feud.

Because he "had something that I could chase," Stallone remarked that Schwarzenegger "came along and I was like, 'Finally, something to motivate me.'" Schwarzenegger acknowledged that Stallone "was very helpful in my career."

"As soon as I saw him, it was like bang, two alphas hitting," Stallone added. "If we walked into a party we’d be staring at each other for a few seconds and then, ‘I gotta get that guy. He didn’t do anything wrong but he will.' "