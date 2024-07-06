Kevin Costner reveals what Fourth of July meant for him

Kevin Costner speaks up about the need to protect America: More inside

Kevin Costner has recently opened up about what the Fourth of July meant for him.



“It is an opportunity to look back at the journey of America, and before America was America,” said the Yellowstone actor in a new interview with Fox News Digital.

Kevin told the outlet, “There is something to protect here. There is something to celebrate.”

The Field of Dreams actor mentioned,” American will not be able to protect anything by putting our ego first, and everyone should make it a priority to do what is good for the nation.”

Reflecting on presidency, Kevin noted, “That is a public service. [It] should be about the public, to begin with. Not about someone's next four years. It can't be.”

“It has to be first and foremost about what's broken here, and there's always gonna be something to be done. How we fit in the world? What is our place?” mentioned the actor.

Interestingly, Kevin’s latest movie, Horizon: An American Saga talked about the expansion of the American West and even showed the plight of Native Americans during that time.

The actor told Entertainment Weekly, “You can't tell the story unless you bump into that. You can't talk about anything without understanding who was here before us.”

“Our national appetite ran over culture after culture, with a high level of genocide. The people that were here for thousands of years were suddenly an inconvenience in their own land, and we should never forget that,” he added.