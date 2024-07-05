Tom Cruise smiles through hand injury as he resumes filming for ‘MI8’

Tom Cruise isn’t going to let a hand injury stop him from making sure his upcoming movie hits the theatres on time.
On Thursday, July 4, the 62-year-old Hollywood star arrived back in London via helicopter to continue filming for the upcoming Mission Impossible film.
In photographs obtained by the Daily Mail, Cruise displayed a pink and grazed knuckle on his right hand, with which he was carrying his black padded jacket, as he walked across the tarmac at Battersea helipad.
Despite the injury, the source of which remains unclear, Cruise showed no signs of discomfort. Instead, he flashed a beaming smile and gave a thumbs up to the cameras, exuding his signature charm.
The wound appeared to be fresh but healing well.
Cruise kept his look simple yet stylish, wearing a navy jumper and dark blue denim jeans. Completing his outfit were his iconic shades, sporty white trainers, and a backpack slung over his shoulders.
The action star recently celebrated his 62nd birthday on Wednesday, July 3. Despite the celebratory occasion, he did not take a break from filming so as to meet the highly anticipated film’s strict schedule.
Kevin Bacon used special effects makeup to transform his appearance and become unrecognisable
Prince Harry is set to receive new honour for his Invictus Games work
King Charles aims to save monarchy amid royal health woes
Pretty Pastel Please's death was announced on her Instagram on Friday, June 7
Selena Gomez took to her Instagram to post an inside glimpse with her boyfriend Benny Blanco
Nicola Coughlan shares exclusive behind-the-scenes from 'Bridgerton' season 3 set