Killer Mike confronts 2024 Grammy arrest in new song ‘Humble Me’

Killer Mike released Humble Me shortly after his fiery speech at 2024 Grammy Awards

Killer Mike is not done talking about his 2024 Grammy arrest.



He released a new single, Humble Me, on Sunday, June 30, shortly after shedding light on his arrest during his 2024 BET Awards fiery acceptance speech for album of the year.

The 49-year-old rapper confronted his Grammy arrest head-on in his latest two-and-a-half-minute track, which features him in black-and-white visuals.

"I won at the Grammys for spitting my grammar, did that for Atlanta / Did that for Atlanta, bruh, swept up like a janitor / Got sent to the slammer, bruh," he raps in the third verse of the song.

"Treat me like an animal or some kind of Hannibal, vicious and cannibal / The Devil be doing you, right when you doing it, the Devil will ruin you," Mike, whose real name is Michael Render, touched upon his arrest which occurred right after he minted three coveted gramophones in the rap categories.

"Behind me Satan, I walk out the door with my head up in handcuffs with pride / Cause all of my heroes wore handcuffs, the FBI shot some of them, and they died," he added, referring to when he was escorted out from the Grammy’s in handcuff.

For the unversed, on Sunday, February 4, the Atlanta performer was taken into custody after winning best rap song, best rap performance and best rap album.

According to TMZ, he was detained due to "alleged physical confrontation."

Additionally, right before dropping his latest single on Sunday, Mike addressed his arrest on the BET Awards stage in Los Angeles.

"Technically, I was not supposed to be here," he said. "But I want to tell you — look at God, because I’m back, baby. I’m back and I’m living."