Kevin Spacey to be honoured with Italian’s Nations Award for Lifetime Achievement

Kevin Spacey will receive Nations Award for Lifetume Achievement in Italy

Kevin Spacey is going to be honoured with the Nations Award for Lifetime Achievement in July.

The award news came when Kevin continued to battle allegations of sexual misconduct against him, which he rejected, via Deadline.

The outlet reported that Nations Award is organised under the patronage of Italy’s Senate of the Republic and the Sicily Regio while it’s directed by Michel Curatolo and artist consultant Marco Fallanca.

“Kevin Spacey is a timeless monument in movie and theatre history, who unquestionably deserves the chance to get his career back,” said Michel and Marco.

The organisers disclosed that Kevin will also give a short on-stage performance at the event, which will be held on July 21 in Taormina.

“Taormina is one of Italy’s oldest movie celebrations and it is a true privilege to witness a taste of a performance by one of the acting greats of our time,” continued Michel and Marco.

They added, “Both his audience and the industry miss his boundless talent every single day and we are extremely proud to stand with such an unparalleled artist.”

Kevin reportedly appeared in just two movies following sexual misconduct allegations against him, which first emerged in 2017.

The House of Cards actor later found a safe haven in Italy, where he landed his first post-2017 big screen role in Italian director Franco Nero’s The Man Who Drew God, and then he was cast in the role of the devil in the upcoming thriller The Contact.

Meanwhile, Kevin was not found guilty in a 2022 battery case as well as in a UK trial in 2023.

However, the actor would face fresh civil trial in the UK in 2025, brought by a man, who accused him of sexual assault.