Cate Blanchett to be honoured with TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award

Cate Blanchett will receive TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award

Cate Blanchett is going to be honoured with Toronto International Film Festival Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award at the upcoming 49th edition of the festival in September.



“Cate Blanchett is a marvel,” said TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey in a press statement via Deadline.

It read, “One of the finest actors in film history, she has consistently shown range, depth and audacity on screen. Off screen, she has been a tireless champion of increased equity and justice in many sectors.”

“Cate’s passion for the transformative power of storytelling, and her commitment to breaking down barriers for women, align with the goals of our Share Her Journey initiative,” explained the TIFF CEO.

The statement added, “We’re honoured to present Cate Blanchett with this year’s Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award, and can’t wait to welcome her back to Toronto.”

Cate’s award and its proceeds will go toward TIFF’s Every Story Fund, which will support diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging in movie.

Besides Cate, other past recipients included Patricia Arquette in 2023 and Michelle Yeoh in 2022.

Meanwhile, others receiving honours this year at TIFF included movie-maker David Cronenberg, who will be recognised with the Norman Jewison Career Achievement Award; and Oscar-nominated actor Amy Adams, who will receive the TIFF Tribute Performer Award.

The Award-winning Korean Canadian actor and producer Sandra Oh is the inaugural Honourary Chair of TIFF’s largest fundraiser, which is now in its sixth year.