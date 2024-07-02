 
Tuesday July 02, 2024
Kaley Cuoco offers inside into her 'water baby's' swimming lessons

Kaley Cuoco took to her Instagram to share a video of her daughter spending fun time in the pool

By Web Desk
July 02, 2024
Kaley Cuoco shares glimpse from daughter's swimming lessons

Kaley Cuoco recently offered a glimpse into her daughter Matilda's "swimming lessons."

The 38-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share a video of her daughter spending fun time in the pool on Monday, July 1.

Her high-spirited daughter flashed a beaming smile as Kaley wrapped hands around the little one in a friend's swimming pool.

The toddler looked adorable in a dark blue dinosaur-themed bathing suit.

Cuoco, who shares Matilda with her partner Tom Pelphrey, wrote across the video: "The swimming continued @amy_davidson pool! She was desperate for me to let go. Time for swimming @ lessons lol."

Kaley could be heard asking her daughter: "Is that what you wanted? You want to be a big girl."

In addition, she also shared a video of Matilda playing in a water fountain.

She ran up to the camera as her mother greeted her, saying "Hey Matilda!"

The 8 Simple Rules alum's caption read: "We have a water baby. Also when she spots me @tommypelphrey."

She shared another photo of her toddler holding a corn hole set as she posed alongside her mother.