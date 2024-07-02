Gypsy-Rose Blanchard ditches black hair for natural brunette look

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard recently went back to being a "natural brunette" right after a month of dying her hair black.



The 32-year-old took to TikTok to offer an insight into her slightly shorter bob cut and dark blonde highlights.

In the video set to Shaboozey's A Bar Song (Tipsy), Blanchard gave a glimpse of the transformation process.

Blanchard was spotted sporting a black hair-cutting cape as Shaboozey belted out lyrics: "One, here comes the two to the three to the four."

She then flaunted her new hair, showing it from all angles as she captioned the post: "New highlights #gypsyroseblanchard."

Fans rushed to the comments section to heap praise on her new hair look.

One fan commented: "That color is you girl!! Brightens your face. I love it"

While, another fan chimed in, adding: "Gypsy the new hair looks so STUNNING on you"

A third gushed: "Yes I am 100% for Gypsy with highlights! The sunkissed hair suits you so well IMO!"

Ever since Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023, she has been experimenting her hair.

Previously, she cut off eight inches of her hair to donate to The Great Cut, a charity partnered with Children with Hair Loss.