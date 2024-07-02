Raquel Leviss blames Ariana Madix for ‘emotional distress’ in lawsuit

Raquel Leviss, 29, has filed a declaration in her ongoing lawsuit against her former Vanderpump Rules costars Ariana Madix, 39, and Tom Sandoval, alleging that Ariana's actions caused her significant emotional distress.



Leviss accused Ariana of attempting to evade responsibility in the invasion of privacy lawsuit, according to In Touch Weekly.

The actress admitted to having an affair with Sandoval, who was in a relationship with Madix at the time.

She accused her co-star of secretly recording their explicit FaceTime calls, which Madix later discovered, leading to their breakup.

Leviss also blamed Madix of sharing the videos with others to humiliate her.

Though Sandoval denied all allegations and claimed that Leviss was seeking to extend her fame.

Despite his efforts to have the lawsuit dismissed, a judge allowed the claims against him to proceed. Madix is now seeking to have the claims against her dismissed as well.

The Love Island alum completely denied Leviss’s accusations suggesting that she shared the video with anyone.

She said she found the videos on her ex- boyfriend’s phone and watched them alone in a bathroom.

“I did not send the videos to anyone else. Nor did I share, display, or show the videos to anyone else,” Ariana said in a declaration filed in the case. “To be clear, I only saw the video of [Raquel] masturbating in places secluded from others.”

As per the outlet’s first report, Leviss’s legal team slammed Madix’s attempt to escape the lawsuit.

“Although Madix attempts to recast the lawsuit as an attack on her right to speak freely on matters of public concern, it is no such thing. Madix does not have a free speech right to break into the phone of her boyfriend and siphon away nonconsensual pornographic materials. Nor does she have a legal right to disseminate such material to menace and terrorize,” Leviss’s lawyers, Mark Geragos and Bryan Freedman, argued.