Kate Middleton's love for Wimbledon revealed as tournament kicks off

Kate Middleton, whose appearance at Wimbledon 2024 has not yet been confirmed, once opened up about her love and passion for tennis.

In 2017, the Princess of Wales appeared in a BBC documentary, Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon and shared that she used to watch the tournament growing up.

Catherine stated, "I have watched Wimbledon, that was very much part of my growing up."

She added, "It's such a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters, myself, it inspired me when I was younger to get involved in the game. It hasn't changed either, I think that's what's so wonderful."



It is pertinent to mention that the tennis championship has kicked off today, July 1, in England.

For the unversed, Princess Kate is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) and she has rarely missed Wembley tournaments after tying the knot with Prince William.



However, this year is different because the future Queen of England has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy after her cancer diagnosis.

The All England Club chair, Debbie Jevans, told Telegraph Sport that, "We're hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority."

She added, "We don't know what we don’t know. All we've said is that we'll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible."