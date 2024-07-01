Jon Bon Jovi crashes, Millie Bobby Brown, son Jake’s Italian getaway

Jon Bon Jovi made their Son and new daughter-in-law' post-wedding trip a full family affair

Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea Hurley joined son Jake Bon Jovi and Millie Bobby Brown on the newly married couple’s post-wedding trip to Italy.

On Monday, July 1, a fan-handled account posted a carousel of the Damsel star holding hands with her husband, both smiling as they walked at roadside on a sunny day.

Behind them, Jake’s father and mother were spotted accompanying them for the day out.

For their casual outing, the Stranger Things actress looked stylish in a mini white and blue dress with cutout details and a frilled neckline.

While Jake sported a button-down stripped shirt with an off-white pant.

This outing of the quartet comes two days after the It’s My Life hitmaker crashed the lovebird Sardinian getaway.



According to People, the rockstar, best known as the founder and frontman of the rock band Bon Jovi, was captured shirtless soaking up the sun on Friday, June 28.

Meanwhile, his son and new daughter-in-law, 20, who secretly tied the knot in mid-May, were spotted wearing their wedding rings a day earlier in the Hamptons.

Though shortly after their wedding nuptials, the new husband and wife jetted off to a fun-filled vacation at Universal Orlando Resort in early June, their current Italian escapade appears to be their first big vacation after saying "I do."