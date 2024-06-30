Meghan's dressmaker shares new details about Princess Charlotte's tearful episode

The couple are blessed with son Archie and later welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet

Meghan Markle's dressmaker has shed light on the infamous bridesmaid dress drama that left Princess Charlotte in tears.

The notorious incident, widely reported as a key source of friction between the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales, occurred shortly before Meghan, 42, married Prince Harry in 2018.



Luxury tailor Ajay Mirpuri, although not a firsthand witness to the tension between Meghan and Kate, wasn't surprised it resulted in a tearful episode for the then three-year-old Charlotte.

Speaking previously with the Daily Mail about the incident, Ajay revealed that a team of four worked around the clock to fix the issue when they discovered that none of the six bridesmaid dresses fit perfectly.

The West End-based showroom owner said he could grasp "why anybody would be upset" with such an unsettling disruption just days ahead of the Windsor wedding. He went on: "If anything happened in the background, it didn't happen in front of me."



He added: "But yes, weddings are stressful at the best of times and especially one at this high level; you've got to respect that. They were faced with a problem like anyone gets at a wedding, with last-minute hitches."

"I can understand why anybody would be upset if the dresses weren't fitting it's nerve-wracking. I feel for them all, because you wouldn't want the children to go out on a big stage in an ill-fitting dress and that's what they were.

"All six bridesmaids' dresses had to be fixed, and we did it. I'm a royalist and I wanted to do whatever I could with my small business to serve the Royal Family.", reports the Express.

The Royal designer went on to speak about Princess Charlotte's dress not fitting properly just days before Harry and Meghan's wedding, as mentioned in Prince Harry's memoir Spare' Kate reportedly texted Meghan about Charlotte crying because her dress was "too big, too long, too baggy".

Mr Mirpuri also expressed disappointment over media coverage, lamenting that the focus had been more on the alleged row than "the fact that they [the bridesmaids] looked fabulous."

Harry and Meghan decided to step down from their positions as senior working royals less than two years after getting married, in January 2020. The couple then relocated to the US with their son Archie and later welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet in June 2021.



