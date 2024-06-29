Griff announces Taylor Swift-opening dress giveaway

Griff giving away hand-made dress

Griff has great news for Swifties.



The Miss Me Too singer revealed the giving away of her But Daddy I Love Him-inspired, handmade dress that she wore while opening at The Eras Tour on June 22 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Griff shared the photos of her hand-making the concert dress, from its initial stages of first sketch to its final look, in a TikTok and Instagram carousel posted Wednesday.

“Giving away my unbuttoned dress from eras tour!!! Very sentimental to me. Wanted to pass it down to one of you guys. Pre order my album for a chance to have it,” she captioned the post.

In addition, Griff shared a GRWM TikTok of the dress, which was inspired by Swift's song But Daddy I Love Him, before her performance.

The song's lyrics go, “Now I'm runnin' with my dress unbuttoned,” which perfectly describes how Griff styled the attire.

Griff, whose debut album Vertigo will be released on July 12, even got a shout out from Taylor Swift while the popstar was performing onstage.

“You started off getting to see an artist who I am such a huge fan of,” Swift gushed.

“This girl, she is so creative on every single level. She is in complete control of, like, everything that goes into her writing, her producing, she even makes her own outfits for stage.

I love her so much and I'm so happy she decided to come out and perform and open up this show. Will you please give it up, 'cause this is her hometown show -- Griff was here tonight!”