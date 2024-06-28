Vera Wang celebrates 75th birthday with ‘most treasured moments’

Vera Wang was honored with the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013

Vera Wang marked her 75th birthday by sharing her most treasured moments.



The renowned fashion designer took to Instagram on Thursday, June 27, to celebrate the milestone with a video featuring her winning the 2013 Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award.

"In celebration of my 75th birthday, one of the most treasured moments of my 55 years in fashion and 35 years in business," she captioned the short video commemorating a significant moment.

"Thank you @cfda for this unforgettable honour [heart emoji]," Wang wrote, reflecting on the prestigious recognition.

Her fans and acquaintances did comment on her post. However, she garnered several birthday wishes a day ahead of her actual birthday,

On Wednesday, June 26, Wang tuned into her 75th birthday celebrations with a touch of nostalgia and joy, embracing her inner child.

"CIRCA 1956. Just me. TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE MY BIRTHDAY AND ALL THROUGH THE HOUSE… [crazy emoji]," she captioned the adorable black and white throwback picture.



The photograph featured a young Wang, now a mother of two, beaming with a smile while wearing a checkered dress.

Her fans quickly flooded the comments section with heartfelt birthday wishes.

"Happiest of birthdays to you, hun [birthday cake, balloon, and red heart emoji]," one fan wrote.

Another penned, "Happy Birthday, Vera!!! You are truly timeless. I hope you have the best day."