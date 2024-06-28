Mamie Laverock's mom shares hopeful update on actress' health condition

Mamie Laverock's mom shares update on daughter's health condition

Mamie Laverock's mother recently offered insight into the When Calls the Heart actress' recovery.

On Wednesday, June 26, the 19-year-old's mom Nicole Rockmann took to Facebook to share an update on her daughter, who fell five stories from a hospital balcony in Vancouver on May 26.

She wrote: "Thank you for your healing messages for Mamie. Mamie survived her injuries, however her road to recovery will be long. I will be setting up a mailbox for all of your cards and well wishes shortly."

"Warmth, Nicole."

This came after a family spokesperson told PEOPLE that the actress had been released from surgery on May 30.

Meanwhile, her mother shared an update on her daughter's condition the same day.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Rockmann said that her daughter "opened her eyes" for the very first time since her fall.

She said: "Let's just hope this is the turnaround and she's going to get through this now. I couldn't be happier that people reached out and cared. The story will be told."

In addition, she blamed the hospital where the fall occurred, claiming that it wasn't intentional.