Kim Kardashian gushes over Khloe on her birthday: My ‘best friend and sister’

The sweet words align with Kim and Khloe in several bitter exchanges on the latest episode of ‘The Kardashians’

Kim Kardashian couldn’t contain her love for her younger sister Khloe as she finally joined her in “The 40 Club.”

Against a backdrop of their bitter on-screen feud on the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim, 44, penned a sweet wish on Instagram alongside a few throwback photos of the sisters.

“Welcome to the f***ing 40 club baby!!!!!” Kim began in the post’s caption.

“I feel like you have been waiting for years to finally be done with your 30’s and the time has now come,” she noted.

The SKIMS founder continued, “I know this will be the best decade of your life filled with so much love and happiness! I’m so excited for you to experience this because I know how good it is, and no one deserves this more than you!”

She concluded, “What a crazy life we live! I couldn’t do it without you by my side! Thanks for being the best friend and sister a girl could ever dream of. Happy Birthday.”

Moved by the touching tribute, Khloe commented, “I love you my keeks!!!! You are the most incredible human being and I feel so blessed I get to have you by my side!!! You’re just everything and so much more!!!! Finally, I’m in the club!!!!! It feels great.”

The sweet exchange aligns with Kim and Khloe locking horns in the latest episode of The Kardashians, where Kim blasted Khloe for her choice to stay inside with her children rather than living her life.