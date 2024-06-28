Kevin Costner teases possibility of return to 'Yellowstone' after bitter exit

Kevin Costner is not ready to completely pull the plug on his time in Yellowstone after bowing out of second half of the fifth and final season.

The Horizon actor announced his departure from the series last week, confirming long-standing uncertainty over his return as John Dutton.

In a recent interview on CBS Mornings, Costner addressed the possibility of returning the show if he feels like “the story is going the right way.”

"I wanted to work more than once a year and it was important that I made room for 'Yellowstone' and made room for 'Horizon,'” he explained, referencing scheduling conflicts between his two projects, “but people ran through deadlines. They were busy; they had a lot to do.”

"'Yellowstone' was my first priority," Costner reiterated. "But at a certain point when you make commitments you just have to live with them."

For the unversed, Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan accused the Dance With Wolves star of prioritizing Horizon over the show, that is set to culminate next year.

However, Kevin dispelled Taylor’s claims on several occasions, reiterating his stance on his desire to finish filming the show until the very end.

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 is confirmed to premiere on Sunday, November 10.