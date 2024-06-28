Brittany, Patrick Mahomes steal tender moments on tropical getaway

Brittany Mahomes shares glimpses from tropical getaway

Brittany Mahomes recently shared an inside glimpse of her tropical Spain vacation.

The lovebirds, who were last spotted spending quality time with their two children, seemed to have spiced things up ahead of the weekend.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife have travelled across Europe, making stops in Portugal, Milan, Italy, and more during their vacation.

On Thursday, June 27, Birttany took to Instagram to highlight their joint adventures in a carousel of photos with a caption that read: “Spain”.

The first photo featured the family flashing smiles at the camera as they posed together.

In other photos, Brittany was spotted holding Bronze in front of a glass leopard enclosure.

The 28-year-old matched swimsuits with her daughter as the carousel went on.

In a romantic getaway, Brittany could be seen holding hands with the love of her life, with her back resting on his shoulder.

Sporting a zebra-themed outfit that seemed more of a jumpsuit, the mother-of-two stood with her back faced towards the camera as she appeared to walk towards Patrick, who joyfully waited on the swing.

Referring to the last picture in the series, one fan enthused: "The last photo is dope."

Another chimed in, adding: "That last photo [heart emoji]"