Jennifer Garner reflects on her father’s demise along with his mother

Jennifer Garner and her mother Patricia Ann remember her father after his death

Jennifer Garner has recently reflected on her father’s demise along with her mother Patricia Ann.



Speaking with Hoda Kotb on the Today Show on June 24, the 13 Going on 30 actress and her mother revealed their grief process after the passing of late father and husband, William John Garner.

Patricia told Hoda, “I pretty much decided before [his death] that I would be alright.”

“I was so worried about being a widow, and then one day I had an epiphany, 'You will be alright.' And I really have been alright,” explained Jennifer’s mother.

Patricia mentioned, “I miss him and I so wanted to tell him I was going to be on the Today Show.”

Jennifer remarked, “He would be thrilled. He loved how much people love you.”

The Yes Day actress added, “How lucky to grow up with parents like mine. I'm always aware of it. My sisters and I are.”

On April 1, Jennifer, who is a mother to three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, shared her thoughts in a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

“We are grateful for Dad's gentle demeanor and quiet strength. For how he teased with a mischievous smile, and for the way he invented the role of all in, ever patient girl dad. We are grateful for his work ethic, leadership and faith,” explained the Daredevil actress in a caption.

Jennifer added, “For today I share these memories with my appreciation for the kind and brilliant man, father, and grandfather he was, as well as the loving legacy he left behind.”