Oprah Winfrey expresses her elation over daughter-girl medical school graduation: Video

Oprah Winfrey celebrates graduation of her daughter-girl: Video

Oprah Winfrey has recently expressed her elation after her daughter-girl Bongeka graduated with a medical degree from Stanford University.

In a video posted on talkshow’s page, Oprah Daily, on Instagram, Oprah was seen posing happily with many of her ‘Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy’ students around her.

“Last week, @oprah’s daughter girl Bongeka graduated with a medical degree from Stanford University,” wrote the 70-year-old in a caption.

It said, “And now Oprah is opening up about what that moment meant to that little girl from South Africa, the advice she gave her so she wouldn’t quit, and the long road to realising your dreams.”

In the end, she added, “Tap the link in our bio to read the heartfelt note.”

Oprah’s fans shared their congratulatory messages in the comment section, with one user said, “Congratulations to your daughter-girl and to you Oprah for the door for her to have this opportunity.”



“You are getting to see the fruits of your labour in real time,” remarked another user.

A third user mentioned, “Thank you Oprah for taking each one of these ladies into a Divine path. Bless your heart.”

“Inspiration! 17 years ago, and we are still seeing wondrous things because Oprah’s leap of faith.”