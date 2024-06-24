Paris Hilton shares heartfelt tribute to ‘angel’ infant daughter London

Paris Hilton is also a mother to son Phoenix, 17 months old, also via surrogate

Paris Hilton is completely smitten with her seven-month-old daughter, London.

On Sunday, June 23, the Simple Life alum, 43, took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to her baby girl, expressing the profound joy she feels as a mother.

The new mom delighted her 26.5 million Instagram followers with a tender video featuring a special moment between her and London.

In the clip, the Hilton was seen facing her daughter, who is comfortably seated in a car seat. Both mother and daughter are adorably dressed in matching Care Bears pajamas, with London sporting a cute coordinated bow.

The This is Paris star then leaned over and whispered 'I love you' while gently kissing London's tiny hand.

She further wrote in the caption, "London, I’ve waited my whole life for you, my beautiful baby girl," Hilton captioned the video. "My life now feels like every dream & 11:11 wish came true. You are my world, I love you endlessly, my lil angel."

Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, are also parents to their first child, 17-month-old son Phoenix.

The mom-of-two has shared that London adores her big brother, saying, "It's so cute just to see them together. He is so sweet and gentle with her. Sometimes she'll be in her little rocker, and he'll stand there and kind of rock it back and forth."