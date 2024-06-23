Michael J. Fox celebrates wife Tracy Pollan's 64th birthday with heartfelt tribute

Michael J. Fox celebrates wife's 64th birthday

Michael J. Fox \celebrated his ‘beautiful’ wife Tracy Pollan on her 64th birthday alongside a heartwarming beach photo.

The Back to the Future actor, who celebrated his 63rd birthday, passed on the cake to his wife on Saturday, June 22.

Fox and his wife, who first crossed paths in Family Ties and have been married for a good three decades, share son Sam, and daughters Aquinnah, Schuyler, and Esme.

Michael wrote in the caption: “In every beautiful way, it's beautiful Tracy's beautiful day. I love you and today will be magnificent. Always forever your Mike with so-much love. Happy birthday. It's gonna be an epic day.”

He shared an adorable sun-filled photo with his beloved wife.

On his birthday, Fox’s wife wished him on the social media giant alongside a caption that read: "Happy birthday Mike! Cannot wait to celebrate all summer long!"

Tracy posted a portrait of the couple at the same beach.

In addition, she wrote: "Noting here that you are just as handsome when photographed by our dear friend @markseliger as you are when rocking #bobbybradyhair. I love you."